“EPL Is Just A Farmers League” — Twitter Reacts As Lyon Stun Man City To Reach UEFA Champion League Semifinals

Twitter users have reacted to Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City elimination by Olympic Lyon in the quarter-final of the UEFA Champions League.

“Farmers League” is currently trending on Twitter, following City’s shock exit from the competition.

As it stands, all English Premier League (EPL) clubs have been eliminated from the European competition.

City started as firm favourites but came out second best against a fiercely determined Lyon in a game that swung on controversy and uncharacteristic errors in the closing stages.

Lyon went ahead in the 24th minute with Maxwel Cornet’s smart finish but City, lifeless as Guardiola chose to play a three-man central defence, looked to have been revived by Kevin de Bruyne’s precise strike from Raheem Sterling’s pass after 69 minutes.

Moussa Dembele, former Celtic striker on as a substitute, restored Lyon’s lead in contentious circumstances 11 minutes from time, the video assistant referee ignoring what appeared to be an obvious foul by the goalscorer before he ran on to beat Ederson.

City pressed for the equaliser but Sterling was guilty of an atrocious miss, somehow sending his finish over the top of an open goal from Gabriel Jesus’ pass.

It proved to be hugely expensive as seconds later Lyon set up a semi-final meeting with Bayern Munich when Dembele scored his second after Ederson fumbled a shot from Houssem Aouar’s routine shot.

Below are reactions BREAKINGTIMES gathered from Twitter after the game:

@Jiji_Byte: “Son of man leave that overrated farmers league and come back home to Barça. We still love you.”

@chyngyozil: “The french league is farmers league but your favourite coach is out here weeding the grass.Lyon turned Guardiola to low budget Nebuchadnezzar 😂😂😂”

@GreatWhite_9: “Premier League fans now gotta shut up about the quality of other leagues. Calling every other league a farmers league without even watching their leagues.- EPL champions knocked out against a team that was struggling 6th LaLiga.- Runner-ups knocked out against 7th in Ligue 1.“

@inkredible_h: “Don’t get it twisted The French league is a farmers league, the fact that two teams from the league got to the UCL semis for the first time in a millennium doesn’t change that….”

@FPLTheHatedOne: “Most expensive squad in HISTORY of FOOTBALL 18points behind Liverpool finished with 9 losses and now got dumped by the 7th team in France (the farmers league)#FPL”

@broken_heart490: “😭 EPL is just a farmers league, With the farmers using expensive equipments .😭😭”

