EPL: Iwobi to miss Everton’s trip to West Ham

Super Eagles playmaker Alex Iwobi is set to miss Everton’s upcoming Premier League meeting against West Ham.

But there is light at the end of the tunnel as the Toffees manager Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed that the Hale End Academy product will resume full training next week.

Iwobi, who suffered a hamstring injury against his old club Arsenal on December 21, has started individual training and the game against the Hammers has come too soon for him.

While providing an injury update ahead of Saturday’s match at the London Stadium, Ancelotti told Everton TV that “We have a little problem with Yerry Mina this week, he was not able to train.

“We have to see in the next few days if he will be available against West Ham.

“Alex Iwobi will not be ready for the match. I think next week he will be able to train with us”.

Iwobi has missed approximately a quarter of the games played by Everton in all competitions this season – seven in total, including the five he was unavailable for selection due to his hamstring issue.