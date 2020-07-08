EPL: “We Couldn’t Win Because Of Red Card” — Apostle Suleman Laments Arsenal’s 1-1 Draw At Home To Leicester City

General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministry Worldwide, Apostle Johnson Suleman, who is an Arsenal supporter, has reacted to the Gunners’ 1-1 draw against Leicester City, on Tuesday night.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang opened the scoring in the first half with his 20th goal of the season after good work from the Gunners’ new golden boy Bukayo Saka.

But as Arsenal pushed for a second goal, substitute Eddie Nketiah saw red just seconds after coming onto the pitch – and before even touching the ball – for an ugly high challenge on James Justin.

Jamie Vardy took immediate advantage with his 22nd goal of the season but the Foxes were unable to snatch a winner in the subsequent eight minutes of stoppage time.

The result leaves Leicester just four points clear of Manchester United, who face Aston Villa on Friday night, with the race for the final Champions League place heating up.

Reacting, Apostle Suleiman took to his twitter handle, calling on Arsenal’s Manager, Mikel Arteta, to work on his substitution and timing.

“Arteta really needs to work on his substitution/timing..Red card caused us this game..But then,we fight till the end.!We are the Arsenal!..COYG!!!,” he tweeted.

