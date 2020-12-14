Eswatini PM Dies Of COVID-19

By Seun Adeuyi

The Prime Minister of Eswatini, Ambrose Dlamini on Sunday died after contracting the dreaded coronavirus.

This was announced in a statement by the Eswatini government on Sunday.

According to the statement the PM died about four weeks after he contracted the virus.

It said said the deceased passed on at a hospital where he was receiving care.

Deputy Prime Minister, Themba Masuku, in the statement posted via Twitter, said “Their Majesties have commanded that I inform the Nation of the sad and untimely passing away of His Excellency the Prime Minister Ambrose Mandvulo Dlamini.

“His Excellency passed on this afternoon while under medical care in a hospital in South Africa. Government in collaboration with the family will keep the nation informed of subsequent arrangements.”

Dlamini, who took office in October 2018, was moved to South Africa for treatment after he tested positive for the virus on November 16.

Eswatini, formerly known as Swaziland, is one of the few remaining monarchies in Africa.

So far, the country of about 1.2 million people has recorded 6,768 cases of COVID-19 and 127 confirmed deaths.