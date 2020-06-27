Ethiopia Dam: Ethiopia Agrees Not To Fill Dam Without Reaching Agreement With Sudan And Egypt

The leaders of Sudan and Egypt announced that Ethiopia agreed it will not fill the Nile Dam unless an agreement is reached in 2 weeks.

The Construction of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam ( GERD) worries Egypt and Sudan over concerns of water flows.

An online summit of leaders from all nations including the Chair of the AU, Cyril Ramaphosa led to the agreement.

In a statement after the meeting, all parties agreed to reach an agreement and resume talks.

The $4 Billion Hydro Power project will generate 6,450 Megawatts of electricity.

Egypt’s Presidency said: ” Egypt’s vision in this regard is represented in the in importance of returning to negotiation while working to create an environment conducive to the success of these negotiations through Egypt’s pledge not to take any unilateral step”.

Sudan News agency reported that all leaders will resume talks suspended last week.

Egypt appealed to the UN Security Council after Ethiopia said it will behind filling the Dam’s reservoir next month.