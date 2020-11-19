Ethiopian Military Accuses WHO’s Chief Tedros Of Backing Tigray’s Rebel 

By Onwuka Gerald

Ethiopia’s Military on Thursday accused World Health Organization (WHO) Chief, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus of backing and trying to procure arms for the state’s dominant political party, Tigray who currently are in battle with federal troops.

Army Chief of Staff, General Birhanu Jula made the disclosure in a televized statement.

The Army General accused the WHO chief of being a member of the group.

“I expect nothing better from his likes who entered this war”, Birhanu said.

“Tedros is a criminal who should be relieved of his WHO post with immediate effect.

“We never for once expected him to be on Ethiopians side and condemn these individuals. He has so far offered support to them, to point of asking neighboring countries to interfere so the war can end”, he added.

Tedros who is an Ethiopian of Tigrayan descent, served as Ethiopia’s health minister as well as foreign minister from 2005 to 2016 in a government almagam managed by the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF).

Before Prime Minister, Ahmed Abiy assumed office two years ago, TPLF governed the country for decades and were known to be the most powerful coalition force around.