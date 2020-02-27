Etinosa apologizes to Apostle Suleiman after attacking him over his comment on bleaching

Yesterday Wednesday February 26th, Nollywood actress, Idemudia Etinosa, took a swipe at the General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries International, Apostle Johnson Suleman over his recent comment about bleaching.

Etinosa dragged the clergyman after he said people who bleach end up smelling and die of diseases such as cancer. Etinosa who released a video few weeks ago promoting bleaching, took offence to the words of the clergyman. In a post she shared on her IG page, Etinosa stated that there is no relationship between bleaching and the kingdom of God. She also insinuated that the Pastor’s alleged “side piece” also bleaches.

Etinosa has retraced her steps. This morning, she took to her IG page to apologise to the clergyman. Read what she posted below