EU Nations Okay Brexit Deal With The UK

By Onwuka Gerald

The 27 European Union member states have issued green light for a post-Brexit trade deal agreement with the United Kingdom (UK) to be effective from January 1, 2021.

The approval by the EU ambassadors sets the stage for the formal approval by the 27-nation bloc’s governments on Tuesday and for a vote by the UK House of Commons on December 30.

The development was confirmed on Twitter by a Brussels-based spokesman for the German Government, Sebastian Fischer.

“EU ambassadors have unanimously okayed the provisional application of the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement to be effective from January 2021,” he stated.

‼️Green light for #BrexitDeal: EU Ambassadors have unanimously approved the provisional application of the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement as of January 1, 2021.



👉 Next step: Final adoption by use of written procedure. Deadline: Tomorrow, 15.00 hours. #TCA #COREPER 🇪🇺🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/k76Iei9xm0 — Sebastian Fischer (@SFischer_EU) December 28, 2020

Last Thursday, the UK secured the Brexit trade deal with the EU.

President of the EU Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, described the deal as welcoming for the two sides.

The post-Brexit agreement is targeted at governing trade relationship when the UK leaves the world’s biggest trading bloc in four days time.

The endorsement will enable tariff-free trade with Britain to continue after it leaves the EU single market.