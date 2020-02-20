EU urges parties, politicians to desist from promoting hate speech

The European Union Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Ketil Kasin has urged political parties and politicians to allow for transparent primaries, more participation by women and the youth, as well as to desist from promoting hate speech during elections.

A statement by Osa Nehikhare, SPS PDP Edo State, on Thursday, quoted Mr. Kasin as saying this when he paid a visit to the state chairman, Chief Dan Orbih.

Mr. Ketil emphasized on the role and importance of the opposition in democratic consolidation.

He disclosed that since the restoration of democracy in 1999 the EU has spent over EURO 100 million towards supporting various democratic institutions such as INEC, Political Parties, Civil Society and Media, including deploying hundreds of long and short term observers, and producing reports and recommendations on how to improve the electoral processes.

He urged Nigerian politicians to show restraints in their quest for power and appealed for peace and non-violence as Edo 2020 approaches. He said the EU was also meeting other political parties and passing on the same message.