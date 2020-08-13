Evacuation Update: 94 out of 150 Stranded Girls Arrive Murtala Mohammed International Airport[Photos]

The Nigerians In Diaspora Commission on Wednesday announced in a brief statement, the extraction of 94 out of 150 Nigerian girls previously stranded in Lebanon.

The young women arrived Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos from Lebanon.

EVACUATION UPDATE

94 out of 150 Stranded Nigeria Girls arrive Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos from Lebanon today Wednesday, 12th of August, 2020. pic.twitter.com/aE31qKI70f — Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (@nidcom_gov) August 12, 2020

NIDCOM informed that the girls have all proceeded on a 14 day self isolation as mandated by the National Center for Disease Control and the Presidential Task Force on Covid19.

Chairman of NIDCOM, Abike Dabiri-Erewa posted a video of the ecstastic girls, captioning it; “Our stranded girls in Lebanon. Ecstatic to be back home”.

Dabiri revealed all the girls tested negative to the Covid19 virus.

“On hand to welcome home 94 Nigerians stranded in Lebanon for months . A big thank you to the Lebanese Ambassador to Nigeria, the Nigerian Mission in Lebanon, the Lebanese Community in Nigeria for making this possible Nema is handling their logistics . More returning soon”, she added.

Our stranded girls in Lebanon.. Ecstatic to be back home pic.twitter.com/wdLmY4Nfqz — Abike Dabiri-Erewa (@abikedabiri) August 12, 2020

Meanwhile, NIDCOM announced that a total of 288 Evacuees arrived Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja from the United Arab Emirates, on Monday 10th of August, bringing the total number of evacuees from the UAE to 2,641.