Evaluating Basement Waterproofing Mississauga

Foundation walls are an essential part of your home's structure. However, foundation partitions can develop cracks, holes, or other issues allowing water to seep. It is crucial to address these problems promptly to avoid costly repairs and keep your home safe and healthy.

Basements are notorious for being damp and leaky, especially where heavy rainfall is common. Water infiltration through foundation walls can cause damage to your property, leading to mold growth and structural problems. Fortunately, with the right techniques, it is possible to repair a leaky basement through the process of waterproofing.

Concrete Block Foundation Walls

These types of walls are a common type of foundation. They consist of concrete blocks stacked on top of each other and held together with mortar. Over time, concrete block walls can develop cracks, which can allow water to enter the basement.

To repair a leaky concrete block foundation, start by cleaning the surface of the wall with a wire brush and vacuum. Next, apply hydraulic cement to the crack or hole, filling it completely. Finally, apply a waterproof coating over the entire surface of the wall to prevent future leaks.

Poured Concrete Foundation Walls

These types of walls are also very common types of foundations in most homes. They are made by pouring concrete into forms that create the walls. Poured concrete walls can develop cracks or form gaps between the wall and the footing, leading to water infiltration.

To repair a leaky poured concrete foundation, start by locating the source of the leak. Next, clean the area around the leak with a wire brush and vacuum. Then, apply hydraulic cement to the crack or gap, filling it completely. Finally, apply a waterproof coating over the entire surface of the wall to prevent future leaks.

Stone Foundation Walls

Stone foundation walls are an older type of foundation that can be found in some homes. They are made by stacking large stones on top of each other, and they are held together with mortar. Stone foundation walls can develop cracks or holes, which can allow water to enter the basement.

Start by chipping away any loose mortar around the crack or hole to repair a leaky stone foundation. Next, clean the area with a wire brush and vacuum. Then, apply hydraulic cement to the crack or hole, filling it completely. Finally, apply a waterproof coating over the entire surface of the wall to prevent future leaks.

Brick Foundation Walls

Brick foundation walls are similar to stone foundation walls but are made with bricks instead of stones. They are held together with a mortar and can develop cracks or holes that allow water to enter the basement.

To repair a leaky brick foundation, start by removing any loose mortar around the crack or hole. Next, clean the area with a wire brush and vacuum. Then, apply hydraulic cement to the crack or hole, filling it completely. Finally, apply a waterproof coating over the entire surface of the wall to prevent future leaks.

Exterior Waterproofing

In some cases, water infiltration in the basement may be caused by exterior factors such as poor drainage, grading, or damaged waterproofing.

Exterior basement waterproofing Mississauga involves excavating the soil around the foundation walls, repairing any damage, and installing a waterproof membrane to prevent water from penetrating the walls. This method is often more expensive than interior waterproofing, but it can provide a long-term solution to basement leaks.

French Drains

The drain is installed at the base of the foundation walls and can be connected to a sump pump or drain pipe. French drains are particularly useful in homes with high water tables or poor soil drainage.

Regular Maintenance

Regular maintenance is essential to keep your basement dry and prevent water damage. This includes cleaning gutters and downspouts, checking for leaks and cracks in the foundation walls, and ensuring proper grading and drainage around the home.

Having your basement inspected by a professional waterproofing contractor regularly is also a good idea to identify and address any issues before they become major problems.