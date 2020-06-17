” Even If We Are Ceding Power To The South In 2023, We Should Be Considering People Like Orji Uzor Kalu” – Arewa Youth Consultative Forum

The Arewa Youth Consultative Forum announced that the North will not want to cede power to the south in 2023, and if they do, only to allies like Orji Uzor Kalu.

The statement was made by the President of the AYCF, Shettima Yerima in an interview with Vanguard on Tuesday.

” How can you think we will cede power to the south in 2023? The north still wants the Presidency. The South is in charge of the economy and they have everything, so why would they want to take away the only thing we have, what would you call that?”.

” Even if we are ceding power to the south in 2020, we should be considering people like Orji Uzor Kalu” he said.

He added: ” He is someone the North trusts and the Northern elders will give him their full support”.

” Most Nigerians don’t know that Kalu’s incarceration emanated from conspiracy and betrayal from his party, the APC”.

The 2023 election in 3 years will elect a leader after Buhari’s 8 years, with talk of zoning the slot to the North by opposition parties. APC has not given a statement on who will succeed President Buhari.