Everything About Kirsten Vangsness Weight Loss Journey

Kirsten Simone Vangsness is a popular American actress and well known because of her role in the tv series Criminal Minds. Moreover, she performed in tv series and films like The Chicago 8, In My Sleep, and many more.

Kirsten Vangsness weight loss journey is very interesting as she faced this problem in her life. But people were surprised when Kirsten Vangsness weight loss over 50 pounds in a very short period of time.

Kirsten has been facing weight problems since childhood. She was a shy child, which she overcame with acting, and that was not an easy task on the stage. Her first notable work was in the Tv series Phil of The Future and in Lax’s several episodes.

That was her crucial time period when she was cast in Criminal Minds and became popular.

She is overweight and has maintained her size for years. She shared that she is gay and in a relationship with the movie editor Melanie Goldstein.

Well, the main surprise was her transformation. Some people said she is gay and relationship with the movie editor Melanie Goldstein. This bond lasted until 2013, when she started dating a man named Keith Hanson.

She was at the center of attention when she lost 50 pounds in 2014. When people asked about Kirsten Vangsness weight loss journey, she said that she did it with the help of the books and podcasts of Renee Stephens. It was a full six weeks weight loss plan.

After three years of weight loss, she became interested in spiritual connection and meditation. She told the public about her diet and how did she practice. Many fans complimented her on her success in weight loss and tried to find her receipt.

People assumed that Kirsten became a vegetarian and goes naturally with spirituality and meditation. Many experts also made the plan for people, just as Kisten Vangness did. The diet should be full of vegetables and fruits,, including coconut water, tuna, and mushroom salad.

Along with diet, exercise is essential, which burns extra pounds. In a workout, you must do raises, crunches, burpees, pushups, and many other practices minimum of two sets, and repeat it every day. Moreover, to maintain weight, one must stop smoking, drink alcohol and drink at least 8 cups of water. Also, avoid any stress and get proper sleep.