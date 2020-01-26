Evil plots against Rivers will fail – Gov Wike

Some anti-democratic forces are still plotting against Rivers State ahead of the 2023 elections, Governor Nyesom Wike has said.

Wike added that no matter the plot, resident of Rivers State would continue to defend their votes.

The governor made these remarks on Saturday during the funeral service in honour of late Dr Ferry Gberegbe, the Peoples Democratic Party governorship election agent in the Khana Local Government Area of the state.

Gberegbe was allegedly murdered by FSARs personnel at Bori collation centre during the 2019 general elections.

Wike stated that because of the murder of the PDP agent, those plotting against the state would never win the 2023 election.

He said, “I heard someone said two days ago, somebody in China told somebody in Port Harcourt that what happened in Imo State, that is what they will do in 2023.

“They said they will write results and the court will accept the results. I said Rivers State is a different state. If you write results, you face the consequences. I am not worried because these people are always boasting.

“In 2015, they said nobody would be governor; somebody became governor. In 2019, we will see what will happen and you will not even see electoral material, but today, we are governor.

‘‘Now, to give their people hope, they are talking of 2023. As a result of this young man, they will not see the Government House in 2023.”

He called on Nigerians to insist on defending their votes despite the devices of security forces working with anti-democratic agents to manipulate elections.

The governor said Nigerians must not allow anti-democratic forces to hijack the democratic process under any guise.

He said, “He (Gberegbe) did not die because of sickness; he did not die because he was doing something illegal. He died in defence of our votes. The only crime he committed was to defend our votes.

‘‘It is only in this part of the country that you defend your votes and they say that you have committed an offence. Our friend and brother is gone, but he paid the price for democracy to survive in Nigeria.

‘‘He paid for democracy to survive in Rivers State. As for those of us who have that spirit, he has laid the foundation for the defence of democracy.”

The governor assured the family of late Gberegbe that he (Wike) would stand with them.

“This young man died for our own sake. For the wife and the family, while I remain the governor, I will continue to support you and the children.

‘‘Even though we have taken care of the education of the children by what we have done, we will provide employment for the wife to sustain the family.

“There are people who must make sacrifices and we cannot allow them to make sacrifices without the required support.

‘‘A young man like this came to defend the votes and then he is killed. And then you want me to stay in Government House and express my condolences. That will discourage others.

“I cannot abandon this family. We are not the kind of people who will abandon those who took the risk in defence of democracy,” Governor Wike said.