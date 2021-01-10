Ex Ambassador to the US Obiozor is New Ohanaeze President

By Adejumo Enock

Former Nigerian Ambassador To US, George Obiozor has emerged the the new president-general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

Obiozor who was the Nigerian ambassador to the United States, from 2004 to 2008 polled a total of 304 votes to win the election.

He defeated four other candidates to emerge victorious in the election which took place at the Dan Anyiam Stadium, Owerri, capital of Imo State on Sunday.

It was learnt that three of his opponents had announced that they were stepping down for him at the venue before voting commenced.

He will take over from John Nwodo, the former president-general of the organization following the expiration his tenure.