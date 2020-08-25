Ex CBN Deputy Governor, Mailafia Resigns From NIPSS

Former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Obadiah Mailaifa has resigned from the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies, NIPSS, Kuru, near Jos Plateau State.

Up until his resignation, Mailafia was a directing staff at the Institute.

His lawyer Yakubu Bawa who confirmed his resignation to journalists said the institute had accepted his resignation.

His lawyer explained that the ongoing travail he faced in the hands of the government following his comments on the insecurity in Kaduna must have influenced his decision.

On Monday, the former Mailafia approached a high court in Plateau for enforcement of his rights after declining the police invitation.

Mailafia had during a radio interview accused the government of its unwillingness to protect the Nigerian citizens from incessant attacks by fulani bandits expecially in the Southern part of Kaduna.

He also accused a Northern governor of of being the commander of Boko Haram and sponsoring all their activities in Nigeria.

He also explained that these dangerous individuals were planning to cause a civil war in Nigeria.

An allegation which prompted the National Broadcasting Commission, NBC, to sanction the radio station demanding them to pay the sum of N5 million for hate speech.

A decision that was heavily criticised and seen as an avenue to suppress the right to freedom of press in the country.