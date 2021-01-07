Ex-Chief Of Air Staff, Nsikak Eduok, Dies At 74

By Onwuka Gerald

An ex-Chief of Air Staff, Air

Marshall Nsikak Eduok (retd.), has died, aged 74.

The former Chief of Air Staff reportedly died on Wednesday evening at the Ibom Multi-Specialty Hospital, Uyo, in Akwa Ibom State, where he was being treated for untold health problems.

However, in a statement signed by the Secretary to the Akwa Ibom State government, Dr. Emmanuel Ekuwem, revealed that the ex-Chief of Air Staff died of end-stage kidney failure.

The statement reads, “The Akwa Ibom Government hereby formally announces the death of a former Chief of Air Staff an ex-Minister of Aviation, Air Marshall Nsikak Eduok(Rtd). He passed yesterday, 6th January, 2021 in Uyo.

“Report from his doctors revealed that he died of end-stage kidney failure.

“The late serviceman was a well respected Nigerian and Akwa Ibomite who contributed immensely to the growth of our country and state.

“The Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, is greatly saddened by the news of his demise and extends further his heartfelt condolences to his family.”

“He was born on July 11, 1947, at Mbak in Akwa Ibom State, and enlisted into the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) as a potential pilot on August 1, 1968”, the statement continued.