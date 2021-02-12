0 comments

Ex-ECB Boss, Mario Draghi Sworn In As Italy’s Prime Minister

by on February 13, 2021
 

The former head of the European Central Bank, Mario Draghi, has been sworn-in as Italy’s new prime minister.

Mr Draghi put together a unity government of the main political parties, right after the previous administration collapsed last month.

It was thrown into chaos amid a row over how to spend EU coronavirus recovery funds.

Meanwhile, Italy is still grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic and is also facing its worst economic crisis in history.

Italy has now recorded over 93,000 deaths, the sixth-highest death toll in the world.

