Ex-Finance Minister, Jubril Martins-Kuye, Dies At 78

Jubril Martins-Kuye, former minister of finance, has died, aged 78.

Martins-Kuye reportedly died on Sunday morning at Ago-Iwoye, his hometown, in Ogun state at the age of 78.

The BREAKING TIMES gathered that one of his sons, confirmed his exit.

“I can confirm to you that he died at about about 10:05 this morning,” Martins-Kuye’s son was quoted as saying.

He continued that, his dad’s demise was a painful loss to them. However, we give glory to God for the momentous life that he lived while he was alive as many were touched by him.

Martins-Kuye was first elected into public office as a senator in the Third Republic.

He was a member of the United Nigeria Congress Party (UNCP) in ex-military ruler, Sani Abacha’s tenure.

He was the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for Ogun goveenorship poll in 1999 in which he loss.

From there, he proceeded to serving as finance minister in the Obasanjo administration until 2003.

Late Martins-Kuye is survived by two wives and children.