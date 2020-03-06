Ex-footballer, Jermaine Pennant splits from wife Alice Goodwin days after she had vaginal rejuvenation to boost her sex life with him

Former England footballer, Jermaine Pennant has split from his wife Alice Goodwin after nine years together.

The split comes days after the Glamour model revealed she recently had a vaginal rejuvenation to boost her body confidence and love life with him.

Confirming their split on her Instagram stories on Friday, Alice stated that they both ‘couldn’t make it work’.

In a lengthy statement, the 34-year-old model wrote: ‘Hi guys, before any speculation starts I’d like to let people know that Jermaine and I are no longer in a relationship. We have spent 9 years together with ups and downs but ultimately we couldn’t make it work.

I will always care for Jermaine and wish him the best but at this point all avenues have been explored to make the marriage work and sometimes things just aren’t meant to be.’

She concluded: ‘There is no drama, scandal animosity or bitterness just two people who’s journey has come to an end together. We have made this decision mutually and we are both looking forward to what the next chapter has in store.’

Jermaine, 37, who played for Liverpool and Arsenal also shared his own statement on Instagram stories.

He said: ‘After 9 years together and nearly 6 years married, Alice and I have decided to separate.

‘I will always love Alice, but we’ve decided to head our separate ways. There is no drama, and we will always remain close friends.’

Alice and Jermaine tied the knot at a lavish ceremony in Cheshire in 2014 after dating each other for three years.

It’s unclear what led to their split, but two-years ago Jermaine flirted with model Chloe Ayling while staring in Celebrity Big Brother. The former footballer who didn’t tell Chloe that he was married was seen kissing Chloe on the thigh during a game of spin the bottle.