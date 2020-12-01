Ex-Ghanaian President, Jerry Rawlings To Be Buried December 23

By Seun Adeuyi

Ghana’s late ex-President Jerry Rawlings will be buried on December 23, according to his family.

James Gbeho, head of the funeral planning committee, in a statement on Monday, said the family consulted with government to agreed on the date.

His funeral rites will come off at the Independence Square in Accra.

“The family is working in conjunction with government on the finer details of the funeral ceremony and will communicate the arrangements in due course,” Gbeho said.

The 73-year-old was Ghana’s longest-serving head of state and founder of the National Democratic Congress.

Rawlings died on November 12 at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra after a short illness.