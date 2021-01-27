Ex-Ghanaian President Rawlings Buried

By Onwuka Gerald

Ex-Ghanaian President, Jerry John Rawlings has on Wednesday been buried with full military rights after a state funeral attended by representatives of world leaders.

The deceased was first a military leader before becoming President, holding power for two decades in Ghana.

Rawlings was buried in a coffin wrapped in Ghana’s national colours of red, yellow, green and black. Also an officer’s cap was placed at the head of the closed coffin with a gold-plated sword.

Rawlings, an ex-air force pilot, was given a guard of honour at Independence Square; a symbol of Ghana’s victory over colonial Britain in the nation’s capital Accra.

Meanwhile, swarms of Ghanaians had this week paid their final respects as his coffin laid in state during two days of national mourning governed by strict COVID-19 protocols.

Ghana’s President, Nana Akufo-Addo described Rawlings as an enigmatic and fearless leader.