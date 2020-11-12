Ex-Governors’ Entitlement Will Not Stop – Gov. Okowa

Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa says that Ex- Governors entitlement will not stop, he made this known in Asaba recently, following the action of Lagos State Government on stopping the pensions of ex- governors and their deputies.

According to Okowa, his administration had no plan to stop pensions of past governors and their deputies.

“There is an existing law in Delta State on what accrued to the governors and their deputies, that I don’t want to touch”. He States.

“I don’t want to comment on the decision of Lagos State Governor. Each state has the power to make a decision concerning its governance”, the governor said.

He however explained that his counterpart, governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, may have rationale for his decision. Stressing that Delta State Government plan is not akin to such policy

Also speaking on the approval given by Federal governmen to Zamfara State Government to manage, control their resources, Ifeanyi stated the South-South governors will meet with the Chief of Staff to President Mohammadu Buhari, Ibrahim Gambari, in Portharcourt on Friday to address the issue.

“That’s why South-South governors are insisting on restructuring and for us to manage our resources.

He argued that if Federal Government should allow Zamfara to control their resources, south – south should be also be allowed to manage theirs.