Ex-Kogi Gov’s son arrested over fraud

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission have arrested Muhammed Audu, a son of the former Governor of Kogi State, late Alhaji Abubakar Audu, for allegedly diverting funds totalling billions of naira.

The EFCC said the former governor’s son was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly diverting the funds which donated to the Nigerian Football Federation, for his personal use.

The commission said in a release by its Acting Head, Media and Publicity, Tony Orilade, on Thursday that investigations revealed that the suspect allegedly used “two of his companies, Mediterranean Hotels Limited and Mediterranean Sports, to divert the funds.”

The EFCC said, “The operatives have arrested Muhammed Audu, son of the late Prince Abubakar Audu, a former governor of Kogi State, for his alleged involvement in an alleged fraud.

“The suspect was arrested on Tuesday, February 18, for allegedly diverting the funds to the tune of several millions of United States Dollars and billions of Naira, which were donated to the Nigerian Football Federation to his personal use.

“Investigations revealed that the suspect allegedly used two of his companies, Mediterranean Hotels Limited and Mediterranean Sports, to divert the funds, which he could not account for. The suspect will soon be charged to court as soon investigations are concluded.”