Ex-Lagos Judge Charges EFCC Prosecutors On Self-Development

A former Lagos State High Court Judge, Hon. Justice E.A. Adebajo, over the weekend urged prosecutors with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, to “always make conscious efforts towards self-development, saying it is the only requirement for competence”.

According to a release by EFCC, Justice Adebajo gave the charge at the opening of a two-day workshop titled: “The Competent Prosecutor”, which held at the Lagos Zonal Office of the EFCC on Friday.

Adebajo opined that the goal of every prosecutor should be to have achieved the target of the organisation he works for, through his drive and understanding of the law.

“A competent prosecutor is one who is married to the law and lives the life of the law. A competent prosecutor is also one whose knowledge is ever ready at his hand”, he said.

Adebajo also emphasized the possibility of cases to be brought to conclusion within a calendar year if prosecutors were adept at the law.

Also speaking, S.K. Atteh, a former Head of Legal, EFCC, Lagos and senior prosecutor with the EFCC, described trust and character as the core values required of a competent prosecutor.

He stated that “There is room for self- improvement, which can be attained by focusing on self-development as well as time management.

Atteh, therefore, urged EFCC prosecutors to put in their best at all times, in order to enable them “go to bed with satisfaction and wake up with determination.”

Earlier, the Lagos Zonal Head of EFCC, AbdulRasheed Bawa, had urged the EFCC lawyers to take the fullest advantage of the workshop designed for knowledge sharing.

Bawa, who was represented by Taofeek Sabir, Second-in-Command, EFCC Lagos Zonal Office, said: “At the end of the training, the participants will be better informed on the subject matter.”