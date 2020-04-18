Ex-Leader of #ISWAP Shura Council and Son of #Bokoharam Founder has Just Been Reported Dead

Popular Private Military contractor Edward also known as @donklericuzio reported today on his twitter handle that the son of bokoharam founder and Ex -Iswap leader Habib Yusuf Al-banawi is dead.

Edward confirmed that he was killed by Ba Idrissa ,a loyalist of ISWAP on the 27th of February 2020 in Tumbum Alura over disagreement on accepting amnesty.

Al-banawi is said to be survived by 3 wives and children , although the fate of his younger brother who was his close confidant is still unknown

“Habib Yusuf Al-Barnawi, the ex leader of #ISWAP Shura council & son of #Bokoharam founder is dead. He was killed by Ba idrissa loyalists of #ISWAP on the 27 February 2020 in Tumbum Allura on L/C over disagreements on accepting amnesty. He is survived by 3 wives & children.”

