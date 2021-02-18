Ex-Military Chief Says Nigeria’s Next War Will Take Place In The Forests

Nigeria’s ex-Chief of defence staff, Abayomi Olonisakin has disclosed venue where Nigeria’s next war would happen, which he said will be in the forests.

Olonisakin stated this during his screening for an ambassadorial position at the National Assembly.

He was nominated as a non-career Ambassador-Designate by President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to him, “The research conducted three years ago on forests revealed that forest reserves have now become hideouts for criminals.

While noting that there are more than one thousand forest reserves in Nigeria, Olonisakin said there is an urgent need to man and protect them.