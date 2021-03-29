Ex-Niger Governor, Mu’azu Babangida Aliyu, Suspended From PDP

Mu’azu Babangida Aliyu, an ex-governor of Niger State, has been suspended from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in the Chanchaga Local Government Area of the state.

According to a communique issued at the end of a stakeholders’ meeting in Minna, this decision was as a result of six weighty allegations which the party in his LGA reportedly found disturbing and considered to be inimical to the progress of the party.

It listed the allegations as “Causing disaffection within the party hierarchy even after several peace efforts.

“String and verifiable allegations of anti-party activities leading to cracks in the party since 2014 that led to loss of government at the centre and the state levels. This includes disobedience to then President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan and working against his election success in 2015.

“Funding of opposition APC (All Progressives Congress) in 2015 with the sun of N450 million to defeat his own party for personal and selfish reasons.

“Refusal to participate and attend party activities.

“Undermining and working against the resolutions of party organs, especially the state caucus.

“Causing division that has led to inability to resolve the issues surrounding the position of state legal adviser that has been unoccupied since 2015 in his own local government area.”

These and many others have led to the immediate suspension of Aliyu from the PDP in the Chanchaga LGA.

The meeting was reportedly attended by eight ward chairmen of the party out of ten in the LGA, elders and party faithful from the LGA.

