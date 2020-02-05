Ex-Ogun lawmaker, Yinka Mafe, dies hours after celebrating 46th birthday

Yinka Mafe, the immediate majority leader of Ogun State House of Assembly, has died.

According to reports, Mafe died on Tuesday night February 4th shortly after celebrating his 46th birthday.

The lawmaker was said to have complained of chest pain after the celebration and died shortly after. His remains have been deposited at the morgue of the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital (OOUTH), Sagamu.

Earlier on Tuesday, the deceased organised a prayer session at his country home in Emuren as part of activities to celebrate his birthday. He reportedly visited inmates and warders at the Nigeria Correctional Centre, Sagamu before the proper birthday celebration which took place at Tenth Planet & Suites in Sagamu and was attended by party faithful, well-wishers, associates and his MafeLafe political team.

Born February 4th, 1974, Mafe was elected the Councillor of Ward three in Sagamu Local Government Legislative Council in December 1998, a term which ended in 2002. He represented Sagamu Constituency I (Ofin) at the State House of Assembly between 2011 and 2019 on the platform of the all Progressives Congress (APC) formerly Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN).