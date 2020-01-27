Ex Queen, Chanel Chin tried to poison me ~ Oluwo Of Iwo

The Oluwo of Iwo Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi has accused his ex-wife Chanel Chin of trying to kill him with a poison she was given by Chief Abiodun Ogundokun. Oluwo in the last days of 2019 released a statement announcing the collapsed of his marriage with Channel Chin and warned the public from transacting any business that has to do with the crown with the former queen. Oba Akanbi asserted the attempt to take his life transpired at the time he was estranged with Ogundokun. The Iwo King made the allegation against Ogundokun during a peace meeting staged by Governor of Osun State, Gboyega Oyetola.