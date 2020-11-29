Ex-Senegalese Football Legend, Papa Diop Dies At 42

By Onwuka Gerald

West African state’s football federation has on Sunday confirmed the death of ex-Senegalese midfield player Papa Bouba Diop.

The midfielder died at the age of 42 after a long illness.

Diop was best known in his native country for scoring the winning goal against the then champions France in the group stages of the 2002 World Cup.

The Senegalese squad however went on to reach the quarter-finals of the tournament before eventually loosing to Turkey.

Diop’s during his club career, played for Lens, Fulham, West Ham United and Birmingham City.

His death was also confirmed by the secretary general of the Senegalese football federation, Victor Cisse.