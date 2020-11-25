Ex-South African Footballer, Anele Ngcongca Dies In Car Crash At 33

By Onwuka Gerald

33-year-old ex-South African footballer, Anele Ngcongca, has died in a car accident in Kwazulu-Natal on Monday morning.

The late Ngcongca had a car crash on his way from Mamelodi Sundowns club to AmaZulu.

Both clubs through a joint statement, confirmed the news.

The statement read in parts, “AmaZulu Football Club and Mamelodi Sundowns FC are saddened on hearing of the tragic demise of former South African player, Anele Ngcongca.

“We are disheartened to learn of the tragic passing of Anele Ngcongca. “Our deepest condolences to Ngcongca’s family,’’ the statement continued.

The clubs requested that privacy be afforded to the family as they mourn his death.

The deceased was part of Bafana Bafana’s squad that played at the 2010 FIFA World Cup; earning over 50 caps for the national team.