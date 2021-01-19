Ex-Sports Minister, Ka’oje Dies at 60

By Adejumo Enock

A Former Minister of Sports, Bala Bawa Ka’oje, has died.

This was contained in a statement titled, “Former Sports Minister Ka’oje dies at 60, buried in Abuja” by Nigeria Football Federation’s spokesperson, Ademola Olajire, on Tuesday.

He said the country’s sporting fraternity was thrown into grief with Ka’oje’s death.

He quoted NFF General Secretary, Dr Mohammed Sanusi, as saying the deceased is “a dignified and unassuming public servant who showed great passion and interest in the development and improvement of Nigeria sports.”

Bala Bawa was Born in Kebbi State on 20th September 1960.

He earned a master’s degree in structural engineering from the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.