Ex-Super Eagles Assistant Coach, Joe Eric, Is Dead

Ex-Super Eagles assistant coach, Joe Eric has passed away, aged 72, after a protracted illness.

The former assistant coach breathed his last on Thursday morning after a three-day battle with the illness.

His wife, Mosunmola confirming the news said,

“He was ill for about three days and we took him to the hospital, he then complained of body pain. Although he was fine and we came back home”.

However, yesterday night, he started doing somehow and later slept.

“I tried to wake him up this morning; unfortunately, he was already stone dead.”

Erico was one of the assistants Super Eagles coaches to Amodu Shaibu at the 2002 Africa Cup of Nations in Mali.