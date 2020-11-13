Ex-Vice President, Atiku Congratulates Davido On Release Of ‘ABT’ Album

Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar has showered encomiums on DMW record boss, Davido upon release of his ‘A Better Time’ (ABT) album.

The 30 Billion gang music sensation released ‘A Better Time‘ album past midnight on the 13th of November.

Reacting to Davido’s album release, Atiku Abubakar via his Twitter handle quoted the singers tweet and applauded him for job well done.

He tweeted, “Congratulations @Davido for ushering in #ABetterTime.”

The album in total holds a wholesome 17 tracks, featuring international music stars like Nicki Minaj, Chris Brown, Young Thug, Nas, Lil Baby, Hitboy, Sauti Sol.

Nigerian stars like Tiwa Savage, Mayorkun, C Kay, and Bella Shmurda were also featured in the album.