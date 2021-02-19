Ex-Vice Presidential Candidate, Junaid Mohammed, Dies At 73

The vice-presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), for the 2019 general elections, Junaid Mohammed, is dead.

According to The Cable reported Mohammed, a lawmaker in the second republic, died on Thursday night, at an isolation centre.

The publication quoted a family member to have confirmed the incident. However, the family disclosed that the politician was not positive for the dreaded COVID-19.

Vanguard newspaper quoted the son of the late politician, Suleiman to have said his father died at the age of 73 after a brief illness that lasted for three days.

Junaid, a trenchant critic of President Muhammadu Buhari administration was a Soviet-trained medical doctor.

Bashir Ahmad, a presidential aide, while reacting to the news of the death, prayed for God to grant the late politician rest.

‘Just saw it on Facebook that Dr. Junaid Mohammed has passed away. Oh Allah, people are dying in numbers these days, when our time comes, may Allah accept us, forgive our shortcomings and comfort our family and friends. Allah ya jikan Dr. Junaid Mohammed, Ya bawa iyalan sa hakuri,” Bashir said via his official Twitter handle, @BashirAhmaad.