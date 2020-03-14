EXCLUSIVE: FCCPC Shuts Chinese Restaurant In Lagos For Declining Service to Nigerians

The Federal Competition & Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), shut the Haufei Restaurant & Mall, a Chinese eatery in Victoria Island, Lagos, on Saturday 14th March, 2020.

BreakingTimes had exclusively reported how an African lady was racially abused at the same restaurant.

On its verified twitter handle, @fccpcnigeria, the commission said the restaurant was closed down based on credible intel & surveillance that the it declines service to Nigerians.

FCCPC tweeted: “Today, FCCPC closed Haufei Restaurant & Mall 33 Aboyade Cole, VI based on credible intel & surveillance that the biz declines service to Nigerians. Staff of the biz admitted this is the policy & our operatives experienced same. Both now closed for further regulatory action.”