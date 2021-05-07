EXCLUSIVE | How Buhari, Barack Obama Aided Boko Haram to Kill More Nigerians (FULL VIDEO)

Eeben Barlow, a lieutenant-colonel in the pre-1994 South African Defence Force, SADF, in conventional, clandestine and covert units has revealed how the United States Government under President Barack Obama funded the election of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015.

Barlow also revealed that President Obama and President Muhammadu Buhari were against the killing of Boko Haram insurgents and quickly disengaged military contractors who were winning the war against the terrorists.

Barlow said their security outfit had successfully liberated and recaptured an area the size of Belgium from the terrorists until President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration chased them out.

When 200 girls were kidnapped in Chibok under the administration of Goodluck Jonathan, the United States Government then under Barack Obama sought ways to bring their own ‘person’ as President of the world’s most populous black country.

Michelle Obama responded with a perfectly ineffective social-media campaign.

Barlow in the above interview explained that his private army had already helped secured towns in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states in northern Nigeria.

During the interview, Barlow said the mission was in three phases, one is to cut a dividing line across North Eastern Nigeria, isolate Boko Haram into two defined areas and then wipe them out one after the other.

“But the then-incoming President, Muhammadu Buhari, was heavily supported by a foreign government, and one of his first mission as President after May 2015, was to terminate their contract,” he added.

When asked to name the foreign government, he said it was the United States of America and they had funded President Buhari’s campaign in 2015.

Barlow does not say how much the Nigerian authorities paid his company. Earlier, unsubstantiated reports have said it was $400 per person per day. According to the SOFREP blog, STTEP numbered about 100 in Nigeria.

Barlow said their proposal was antagonised and politicised by Buhari and his team “even before they assumed office.”

“The initial 3-phase campaign strategy (known as ‘Operational Anvil’) to degrade and destroy BH in Borno State, was rejected by his advisors,” Barlow added.

Barlow, further, stated that the company was willing to stay back in the north east but the President “made it known that the company’s presence would not be tolerated under his office.”

The organization withdrew from the battle in March 2015 following the emergence of Buhari in February of the same year.

The organization’s leader also said that prior to, and following their departure from Nigeria, they issued “numerous intelligence warnings” to the president but all was to no avail.

“These warnings covered the implications of not allowing the 72 MSF to annihilate BH in Borno province; the plans by Boko Haram to re-arm and escalate their activities; the implications of regional spill-over, the impact on the armed forces; and so forth,” Barlow said.

Barlow also opined that the recent attack by the Boko haram sect ‘negates’ Buhari’s promise of defeating the Islamist insurgents, a key promise of Buhari’s 2015 election campaign. The government continues to insist the deadly jihadists have been “technically defeated”.

“His narrative that Boko Haram was ‘technically defeated’ was false as soon as he uttered those word,” Barlow affirmed in the post.