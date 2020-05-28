Executive Order: Trump Signs Order Targeting Social Media Companies

Days after a President Trump tweet about claims of fraud in mail-in voting got flagged by Twitter.

President Trump signed an Executive Order requesting regulators to review a 1996 law protecting websites from liability of what users post known as ” section 230″.

The flagged tweets by Twitter provided links directing users to news pages debunking Trump’s claims.

The Executive Order could change the federal laws that protected social media websites from law suits or being accountable for posts shared by users on their platforms.

Trump insisted that he is ready to defend free speech from one of its greatest dangers before signing the order.

Tech companies are expected to fight back with lawsuits challenging the order.

Trump added that US Attorney, General William Barr will draft legislations to regulate social media companies.