By : Arshad Farooq Butt

To spend a healthy life exercise, nutrition and sleep are the perfect combination. Exercise help you to lose weight and reduce the risk of diseases. Exercise keeps your body healthy and fit.

There are many types of exercise that you can do easily such as walking, dancing, rope jumping, running, and jogging. Daily exercise helps you to improve your mood and reduce the feeling of depression, stress, and anxiety. It helps to reduce weight and make your bones and muscles strong.

Physical activities increase your energy level and improve your skin health. It improves your brain health, memory and makes sleep quality better. So, exercise is important for a healthy life.

Nutrition plays an important role to spend a healthy life. It reduces the risk of stroke, cancer, heart disease, diabetes, and osteoporosis. A balanced diet means containing food that is full of nutrition. Food that is full of nutrition is fresh fruit, fresh vegetables, fish, nuts, seeds, milk, yogurt, cheese, whole grain, and meat.

Food nutrition helps you to improve your immune system. It gives you more energy and makes your mood good. Eating a nutritional diet helps you to improve mental and physical health. A proper nutrition diet helps you to make bones and teeth strong. A healthy diet also maintains a healthy weight.

Sleep is a vital function. It gives time to your body and mind for recharge and makes you fresh and alert when you wake up. It keeps your body healthy and staves off diseases. Without proper sleep, your brain can not work properly. It repairs your heart and blood vessels.

A full night of peaceful sleep boosts your immune system, improves your memory, makes your mood good, saves you from weight gain and gives strength to your heart. So for a healthy life exercise, nutrition and sleep are the perfect marriage.