Expect aggressive campaign to crush B/Haram, Buhari tells Nigerians

Nigerian Ruler, Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday assured that Nigerians would witness an aggressive campaign to rout out Boko Haram once and for all in the coming weeks.

In a statement issued by his media aide, Garba Shehu, the Ruler condemned the Boko Haram attack on Garkida in Adamawa state and sympathised with the families of victims, saying “no part of Nigeria would be abandoned to their fate.”

The Ruler stated that since the coming of his regime, Boko Haram’s ability to invade and occupy Nigerian territories, let alone be able to hoist their flags has been frustrated.

“These attacks on soft targets by the terrorists are obvious signs of frustration because my administration has significantly weakened Boko Haram’s military capability to invade and hold Nigerian territory unchallenged.

“Our gallant forces deserve our appreciation for repelling the attackers but they must go beyond this point. They have our full support to go after the terrorists and have them pay a huge price. I want to assure the country that terrorists will continue to face the combined power of our military until they give up their mistaken ways.

“These occasional and episodic attacks on poor civilians by the terrorists are mere propaganda efforts to portray them as strong in order to fool the public into believing that they haven’t been militarily weakened by our gallant troops.

“Security will continue to be well funded despite the competing needs of social services. I appeal to Nigerians to continue to support our troops in their gallant efforts to protect the citizens and secure the country,” Buhari added.