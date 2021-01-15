Expect Massive Improvement In Security This Year – Buhari Tells Nigerians

By Onwuka Gerald

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured Nigerians that the country will witness an immense and significant improvement in security in 2021.

President Buhari In a chain of tweets to commemorate the armed forces remembrance day, called on service chiefs to ensure adequate collaboration in the fight against insecurity.

Buhari said the welfare of Nigerian armed forces will continue to be a priority in his government.

His words, “As we commemorate #ArmedForcesRemembranceDay, i would like to pay tribute to the bravery and doggedness of all the men and women of our armed forces who have paid the supreme price for our unity, peace and security.

“We also would like to salute our troops who presently are tasked with duties in internal security operations,” The President stated.

Nigeria’s commander in chief of armed forces said also that the welfarism of our troops will continue to be a priority, adding that his administration is not only investing heavily on weapons, but also in provision of housing, medical care and other areas of welfare.

“I am restating the order I gave to the Service Chiefs concerning greater cooperation, as well as a more sustained focus on intelligence gathering and interpretation”.

“I am quite positive that we will see outstanding improvement in our security situation this year”, President Buhari assured.