Expect Rise In Water Levels, Lagos Govt Alerts Residents Close To The Ogun River

The Lagos State Government, on Sunday, cautioned residents, especially those living close to the banks of the Ogun River to remain alert as more water will be released from Oyan Dam this month, due to expected heavy rainfall.

According to a statement signed by the Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr. Tunji Bello, 23 million cubic meters of water will be released in October, which is the peak of the rainfall season.

He explained that the release from the Oyan Dam, which will be the highest so far, is as a result of the intensive rainfall over the past few days and is expected to peak in the current month.

He, therefore, enjoined all residents of Agboyi-Ketu, Owode Onirin, Isheri, Ajegunle, Agiliti, Kara, Majidun and all areas bordering the rivers and the sea in Lagos to be wary of the staggered release.

He added that by November, a reduced release of 11million cubic meters will be effected as the intensity of the rainfall declines.

He reiterated that the reminder became necessary because the projected heavy rainfall, which had increased in September, will still continue with high intensity this month leading to the staggered release of water from the dam.

The Commissioner disclosed that Lagos is, however, intensifying measures to minimise the effect of the heavy rainfall on lives and property.

He averred that work is almost completed on all the primary and secondary channels, stating that this is in addition to the efforts of the Emergency Flood Abatement Gangs(EFAG) that are being deployed round the State to undertake quick fix of clogged manholes or drains manually.

While urging residents to adopt an attitudinal change by not dumping refuse in drainage channels and erecting structures on drainage alignments, Bello vowed that anyone caught violating the environmental laws of the State will be punished accordingly.

The Commissioner also emphasised that all residents owe it a duty to support the efforts of the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu led administration to ensure that heavy rainfall does not wreak havoc in any part of the metropolis.