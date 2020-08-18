Exposed Video: PDP Urges Presidency To Question Oshiomhole, Gambari On Arrest Comments Made In Video

President Muhammadu Buhari has been asked by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to with immediacy arrest the sacked National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, after seeing a surfaced video of him and the President’s Chief of Staff talking about arresting certain individuals ahead of the September 19 Gubernatorial election.

This revelation was contained in a press statement recently signed by the party’s Secretary, National Campaign Council in Edo, Kola Ologbondiyan.

According to the statement, “Nigerians were left dumbfounded after they saw video where Oshiomhole made request to Chief of Staff to President Buhari, to repress certain personalities in buildup to the September election.

The party stressed that the meeting by Oshiomhole and Chief of Staff Gambari, which happens to be within the vicinity of the Presidential Villa, has no doubt complicated matters for President Buhari.

“Ongoing speculations by the public is that the issue discussed by both men, is a continuation of what was earlier discussed in the Presidential Villa.

The party stated that the video already has shown what Oshiomhole and APC’s top choice candidate for the governorship election, Osagie Ize-Iyamu wants to do, which is to use security operatives to apprehend certain Nigerians and Community leaders.

“They have lost control in Edo state, that is why they are switching to dirty tactics, by arresting innocent individuals in the state. Nigerians therefore, now know who to hold responsible should in case reports come about perpetrated killings, kidnap of prominent individuals as well as further unexplained accidents in buildup to September election”, they stressed.

PDP urged President Muhammadu Buhari to act according to public’s wish by seeking answers directly from Oshiomhole and Gambari, adding that failure to do so will add to public agitation on earlier comment on use of security forces for the election.

The party further said that all machinations by APC and Oshiomhole has come to a dead end, as the people of Edo are well aware of their dubious and manipulative measures to disrupt electoral proceedings in the state. “They are ready to defend their preferred candidature for the September election, Governor Godwin Obaseki.