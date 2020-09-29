Exposing Corruption Is Good For Our Nation, Whistleblowers Must be Protected-Osibanjo 

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has said there is need for the expansion of the of the whistleblower policy in other to protect the lives of those who expose gross mismanagement of public funds and resources meant for the citizens.

Osinbajo disclosed this on Tuesday at the virtual National Conference on Whistleblower Policy organised by the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget, and National Planning in collaboration with agencies and departments involved in the anti-corruption battle.

He said, “It is clear that under the current whistleblowing policy, it is only with respect to acts of corruption that whistleblowing is considered lawful.

“However, there are a whole range of issues that may not endanger public finance directly but may constitute public safety or security risks. Reporting such may save lives and or property.

“The scope may then cover such matters as a violation of law, gross mismanagement of the rights of people and waste of public resources, or acts inimical to public health or safety.

“Although, some progress have been achieved through this policy, especially at the Federal Level – with recoveries, prosecutions, and convictions; it is essential that the policy operates widely in States and Local Governments as the tiers closest to the people and overseers of about half of the nation’s revenues.”

“Exposing corruption is for the good of our nation. Our goal in this regard is to harness the huge potential of the people to deliver on their moral obligation to report cases of corruption within their immediate environments.

“As we deliberate on the finer details of implementation of this policy, we must consistently remind ourselves of the importance of the task at hand notwithstanding the difficulties.

“Such a law should also provide for comprehensive protection of whistleblowers, including against reprisals from their employers and those whose activities they expose.

“These may include witness protection type provisions and this will give the whistleblower some protection where they may have to appear in court,” the Vice President explained.

“Certainty and clarity of the reporting processes and adequate protection of the whistleblowers would improve confidence in the initiative.

“Similarly, enhanced transparency and accountability in the implementation of the policy will result in more discoveries and recoveries”.