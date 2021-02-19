Ezekwesili: Abduction Now Flourishing Industry

Oby Ezekwesili, former Minister of Education, on Friday alleged that there is a “strange incestuous relationship between government and abductors.”

Ezekwesili stated this in a post via her official Twitter handle, @obyezeks.

The former minister said the relationship has enabled the industry of abduction to flourish.

Ezekwesili lamented that the friendship with abductors is being thrown in the face of citizens by those in authority.

“There’s now an industry of abduction flourishing on basic market principles of demand and supply. It is enabled by a strange incestuous relationship between government and abductors. Folks in Federal and State Governments are throwing this friendship in faces of Citizens. SHAME,” she tweeted.

The ex-minister, in another post faulted the statement that bandits deserve sympathy which was made by the Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State.

“They were deliberate in coercing the Media to support their Rebranding of Terrorists as “Bandits”. Yesterday, I read that a Governor of Zamfara said, “Bandits deserve sympathy from Nigerians”. A man whose people are being killed daily by his rebranded terrorists.”