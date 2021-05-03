Ezekwesili To DSS: Buhari’s Actions Throwing Nigeria Into Anarchy, Send Him A Query

Oby Ezekwesili, a former Minister of Education, has reacted following comments by the Department of State Services (DSS) that the critics of the President Muhammadu Buhari are planning to disintegrate Nigeria.

Ezekwesili said, nobody seeks to throw Nigeria into anarchy than Buhari “whose actions and inactions daily dig Nigeria deeper into disintegration”.

On Sunday, the secret police had described the President’s critics as misguided elements and accused them of threatening the government, sovereignty, and corporate existence of the country.

Buhari had been flayed by notable Nigerians, over his failure to curb the security crisis particularly, the Boko Haram insurgency, kidnapping, and banditry across the country.

But reacting to the avalanche of attacks on the President, the DSS spokesman, Dr Peter Afunanya, said the main objective for the calls was the disintegration of the country.

The secret police stated, “The Department of State Services hereby condemns the unsavoury statements by misguided elements who have continued to threaten the government, sovereignty and corporate existence of this country.

“Notable are the unnecessary vituperations and activities of some religious and past political leaders who have either called for a forceful change of government or mass action against it.”

Reacting in a tweet on Monday, however, Ezekwesili said, “DSS must direct this to @MBuhari, the @NGRPresident, who is their Direct Supervisor.

“Nobody else in Nigeria today seeks to throw Nigeria into anarchy than a President whose actions and inactions daily dig Nigeria deeper into disintegration. DSS, please send your boss a query.”