F1 World Champion, Lewis Hamilton Tests Positive For COVID-19

By Onwuka Gerald
Formula one best, Lewis Hamilton has contracted the COVID-19 virus, the development means that the word champion will now miss this weekend’s Sakhir Grand Prix in Bahrain.
The disclosure was announced by Formula One’s governing body FIA on Tuesday.
FIA in a statement said “In accordance with COVID-19 guidelines and that of public health authority guidelines in Bahrain, the F1 star is currently self isolating”.
“Continuing, they said the procedures were mapped out by the FIA and Formula 1 as measures to ensure there are no wider impact during the weekend’s event.”
Hamilton before testing positive, on Sunday won the Bahrain Grand Prix, and on 15, November, secured a record-equalling seventh world championship this season.
Hamilton’s Mercedes team said, “He got up on Monday morning with mild symptoms before he was informed that a contact upon arrival in Bahrain had tested positive to the virus.
“Hamilton therefore took series of tests and returned a positive result.
He is currently isolating in accordance with COVID-19 guidelines and public health authority guidelines in Bahrain.