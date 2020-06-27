FAAN Conducts Dry Run On Airports, Says Airports To Reopen Soon

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika has said with the measures put in place that the airports are 90 percent ready to reopen.

The Minister disclosed this while conducting a dry run stimulation exercise at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja and Murtala Muhammad airport, Lagos respectively.

He said, “this exercise is to ensure that all protocols, including safety markings, social distancing, hand sanitising, baggage decontamination, scanning of personal items are complied with forthwith”.

Sirika however reteriated that, domestic passengers will now have to get to the airports three hours before departure, while international passengers would be expected to get to the airports about five hours before their flight.

This he said was to ensure the safety of all travelling passenges and allow time for proper checks by health safety officials

Key members of the Presidential Task Force,PTF, on COVID-19 present during the exercise commented on the readiness of the airports for reopening.