FAAN Set To Prevent Coronavirus From Entering Nigeria

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has announced the measures they are taking to ensure that the deadly Coronavirus does not make its way into Nigeria. They also advised Nigerians on what to do to be of help.

FAAN explained that thermal scanners and other equipment and personnel used in combating the deadly Ebola virus in 2014 “are still very much in place at the airports.”

They advised Nigerians coming into the country to “submit themselves for routine quarantine checks whenever they are asked to” in order to prevent the spread of the disease.

FAAN added that “the Authority, in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Health, have confirmed the adequacy of the facilities at the nation’s airports to prevent the importation of the virus through the airports.”